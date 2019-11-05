Google Will Not Update Original Pixel, Pixel XL With Latest November Security Patch
Google Pixel was not supposed to receive the Android 10 OS update since Google had only promised software updates for two and security patches for three years.
Google Pixel (Image: Google)
Google's 2016 flagship, the original Pixel has not received the November security patch. The latest patch fixes some severe exploits and also brings camera and display related improvements to the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the media has reported. The original Pixel was not supposed to receive Android 10 operating system (OS) as Google had only guaranteed two years of major software updates and three years of security patches. While the former got extended, the latter did not, and the 2016 flagship has not received the November security patch.
This original device kickstarted the first-party line up of Made by Google hardware. It also set the design language for the first few phones with a distinctive dual-finish at that back that persisted up to the Pixel 3a. It also set how Google, ideally, wanted both phones to look the same and just differ by screen size, the report added. The November security patch that is being rolled out fixes a number of 'high' and 'critical' severity exploits.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Cryptic Tweet Post Eviction Fuels up Secret Room Rumours
- A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH