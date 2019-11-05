Google Will Not Update Original Pixel, Pixel XL With Latest November Security Patch

Google's 2016 flagship, the original Pixel has not received the November security patch. The latest patch fixes some severe exploits and also brings camera and display related improvements to the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the media has reported. The original Pixel was not supposed to receive Android 10 operating system (OS) as Google had only guaranteed two years of major software updates and three years of security patches. While the former got extended, the latter did not, and the 2016 flagship has not received the November security patch.

This original device kickstarted the first-party line up of Made by Google hardware. It also set the design language for the first few phones with a distinctive dual-finish at that back that persisted up to the Pixel 3a. It also set how Google, ideally, wanted both phones to look the same and just differ by screen size, the report added. The November security patch that is being rolled out fixes a number of 'high' and 'critical' severity exploits.

