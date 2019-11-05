Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Will Not Update Original Pixel, Pixel XL With Latest November Security Patch

Google Pixel was not supposed to receive the Android 10 OS update since Google had only promised software updates for two and security patches for three years.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Flipkart, Google Pixel XL Flipkart, Pixel XL preorders, technology news
Google Pixel (Image: Google)

Google's 2016 flagship, the original Pixel has not received the November security patch. The latest patch fixes some severe exploits and also brings camera and display related improvements to the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the media has reported. The original Pixel was not supposed to receive Android 10 operating system (OS) as Google had only guaranteed two years of major software updates and three years of security patches. While the former got extended, the latter did not, and the 2016 flagship has not received the November security patch.

This original device kickstarted the first-party line up of Made by Google hardware. It also set the design language for the first few phones with a distinctive dual-finish at that back that persisted up to the Pixel 3a. It also set how Google, ideally, wanted both phones to look the same and just differ by screen size, the report added. The November security patch that is being rolled out fixes a number of 'high' and 'critical' severity exploits.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram