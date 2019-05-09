Take the pledge to vote

Google Will Recalculate App Ratings on Play Store to Reflect Recent Reviews

While the exact process of new app ratings has not been disclosed, Google is believed to take into account more recent reviews, instead of older ones.

-- | News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Google Will Recalculate App Ratings on Play Store to Reflect Recent Reviews
While the exact process of new app ratings has not been disclosed, Google is believed to take into account more recent reviews, instead of older ones.
In light of recent reports of quality control of apps on the Google Play Store, the makers of Android are set to review the latest ratings of all apps on the Play Store. The metric of calculations is not entirely clear yet, but the change in the metric of measurement is slated to reflect more recent reviews, while older, outdated reviews and ratings will not be counted. The change will mark a step in the positive direction for Google, who has often been accused of not accurately rating apps that eventually turn out to be internally orchestrating the app store ratings.

It also makes more sense, since older reviews often reflect bugs on primary versions of an app, which may have long been ironed out. As of now, Google treats every review of an app individually, accounting for each of their scores with equal metric. Going forward, the app reviews will measure the recent ratings that are relevant to the present, updated version of the respective apps. However, it is not yet clear exactly what would qualify as "recent" under Google's metrics.

The new ratings will be rolled out to the Play Store this Summer, so you should see a change in the ratings of at least some of the apps, soon enough. It remains to be seen if this has the desired quality control effect on the Google Play Store, where multiple highly rated apps have often found to include malicious codes.
