Google Will Soon Take Over Your Smart Home With It’s Assistant

The Google Assistant-enabled Kohler Sensate Konnect water tap and Gourmia Smart Coffee Maker. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

At MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Google made a quirky presence by showcasing its services like Google Assistant, Google Lens, Android Go and more. Google as expected had nothing new to show off at MWC 2018, but its mascots were happy to reveal the big picture for Google Assistant.Google showcased its range of Google Assistant AI powered electronic devices that includes coffee maker and even ‘Ok Google’ powered water taps. While in India, “Ok Google” is mostly restricted to provide voice-based instructions to your Android phone, Google literally has an arsenal of Google Assistant powered Smart Devices to take over your entire home.There is this Wemo light switch which works with Google Assistant. You just need to say “Ok Google” on your phone to switch on or off lights or other appliances connected to it. To take care of the socket in your home, there is the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug. Just use Google Assistant to switch on or off the power outlet.What’s more, you can even use Google Assistant to lock or unlock the door your house, thanks to the August Smart Lock Pro+ Connect. Google Assistant has worked its way into Home Automation greatly with the Homeseer HomeTroller control hub and there’s this Ok-Google enabled Thermostat as well from Homematic.When it comes to home security, there is the Google Assistant enable cameras form Nest, Logitech and not to forget sensor-based strip Guards. We are already aware of smart lighting and of course you can use Ok Google to change light settings. But have you heard about the a Google Assistant powered Smart Coffee Maker? Just say Hey Google on your phone to start making fresh coffee.And last but not the least, there even water taps and bathroom accessories from Kohler that can controlled by saying “Hey Google” on your phone.