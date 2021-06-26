Google Will Soon Warn You If Its Search Results Are Unreliable; Feature Aimed At Breaking News

Mountain View, California-based tech giant Google will start telling users when search results are rapidly changing around a breaking story. The new system will bring up a warning saying, “it looks like these results are changing quickly," and a subheader that explains that “if this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources." Google announced the new update in a blog post, saying that users might want to check back later when the search engine has found more results. The disclaimer, according to Google, will initially appear on US-based English results.

Google said that this disclaimer will appear when a topic is rapidly evolving and a range of sources haven’t weighed in yet. The tool’s presence will be expanded to other markets soon. “While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet," Google said in the blog post. The company said that this could be particularly true in case of breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable. Google even showed a sample screenshot of Google search with the new feature. In the screenshot, a search query “UFO filmed traveling at 106mph" is shown.

This comes as a fix for Google showing incorrect information at times of breaking news or emerging scenarios. Now, the new warning won’t stop incorrect or false information from surfacing on Google, it could help in removing some of the false legitimacy that a high Google ranking can create of an early and unreliable source.

