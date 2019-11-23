Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Won't Support Cloud Print After December 2020, Asks Users to Find an Alternate Solution

Google has said that it developing some print management features for ChromeOS before Cloud Print expires and also highlighted native print management features.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Won't Support Cloud Print After December 2020, Asks Users to Find an Alternate Solution
Google Cloud Print logo (Image for Representation: Google Cloud Print)

Google has announced that “Cloud Print, the search engine giant's cloud-based printing solution, will not be supported after December 2020”. Launched back in 2010, Cloud Print, which is in beta version, has been widely used by people and it helps make printers readily available for Chrome OS. The announcement by Google on the Cloud Print comes more than a year in advance. Google, through its support page, has also asked Cloud Print users to "identify an alternative solution". “Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will no longer be able to print using Google Cloud Print. We recommend that over the next year, you identify an alternative solution and execute a migration strategy,” Google said. Google also mentions that it has improved native printing solutions for Chrome OS and will continue to add new features to native printing.

Google on its support page has also highlighted native print management features which are currently available as well as those which will be supported by Chrome operating system by the end of this year. According to the Google support page, these include:

· Admin console interface to manage thousands of CUPS-based printers for users, devices, and managed guests (the legacy 20-printer cap has been removed) by organisational unit

· Admin console policy to manage user printing defaults for 2-sided (duplex) and colour

· Support for advanced printing attributes (stapling, paper trays, pin printing)

· Admin console policy to include user account and filename in IPP header of print job over a secure IPPS connection, which enables third-party printing features such as secure printing and print-usage tracking

· Admin console policy to manage PIN code printing, allowing users to enter pin code when sending the print job, and release the print job for printing when they enter the pin code into the printer keypad.

Google also said it is also developing a few print management features for Chrome OS which will be available before Cloud Print expires by the end of next year. According to the Google support page, these include:

· Support for external CUPS print servers, including authentication

· Policy to configure connections to external CUPS print servers

· APIs for third-parties to access print job metadata, submit print jobs and printer management capabilities

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram