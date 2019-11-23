Google Won't Support Cloud Print After December 2020, Asks Users to Find an Alternate Solution

Google has announced that “Cloud Print, the search engine giant's cloud-based printing solution, will not be supported after December 2020”. Launched back in 2010, Cloud Print, which is in beta version, has been widely used by people and it helps make printers readily available for Chrome OS. The announcement by Google on the Cloud Print comes more than a year in advance. Google, through its support page, has also asked Cloud Print users to "identify an alternative solution". “Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will no longer be able to print using Google Cloud Print. We recommend that over the next year, you identify an alternative solution and execute a migration strategy,” Google said. Google also mentions that it has improved native printing solutions for Chrome OS and will continue to add new features to native printing.

Google on its support page has also highlighted native print management features which are currently available as well as those which will be supported by Chrome operating system by the end of this year. According to the Google support page, these include:

· Admin console interface to manage thousands of CUPS-based printers for users, devices, and managed guests (the legacy 20-printer cap has been removed) by organisational unit

· Admin console policy to manage user printing defaults for 2-sided (duplex) and colour

· Support for advanced printing attributes (stapling, paper trays, pin printing)

· Admin console policy to include user account and filename in IPP header of print job over a secure IPPS connection, which enables third-party printing features such as secure printing and print-usage tracking

· Admin console policy to manage PIN code printing, allowing users to enter pin code when sending the print job, and release the print job for printing when they enter the pin code into the printer keypad.

Google also said it is also developing a few print management features for Chrome OS which will be available before Cloud Print expires by the end of next year. According to the Google support page, these include:

· Support for external CUPS print servers, including authentication

· Policy to configure connections to external CUPS print servers

· APIs for third-parties to access print job metadata, submit print jobs and printer management capabilities

