Google Working on Chromecast Ultra With Android TV and Remote Control

Google's rumoured next-gen Chromecast Ultra might come loaded with Android TV and a bundled remote control, but is the company too late?

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
A new Chromecast device is said to be in the works. Said to be an update for the Chromecast Ultra, the next-gen device is apparently going to be powered by Android TV. Codenamed ‘Sabrina’ it will pretty much have the same dongle form factor of the current-gen Chromecast Ultra, but it will also come with a dedicated remote.

The device should support 4K streaming with HDR and is expected to offer the usual set of connectivity options including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. While the design is expected to carry the same round ‘puck’ form factor, it could be similar to the 3rd generation Chromecast with a soft round finish and Google “G” logo and an HDMI connector. It is expected to be loaded with apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+ and more.

The remote to control the device, since it is going to run Android TV, will look like a cross between the Daydream View remote and the Apple TV remote. It will include a microphone and a Google Assistant button as well as the ability to program your TV.

This is not the first time we are hearing about such a device. A similar device has been rumoured to be in the works for some time now and to be honest, a mass-consumer product right from the house of Google has been missing in the market. Having said that, various Android TV equipped mini-boxes and dongles have started selling in India including the likes of Airtel XStream Stick, Flipkart TurboStream and more. We are not sure if Google will release this product anytime soon, but our best guess would be Google I/O which is expected to be an online-only event this year due to the coronavirus epidemic.

