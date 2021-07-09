Google Workspace Branding Comes to Gmail Splash Screen On Web Client, iOS

Google recently made Google Workplace available “for everyone" with free, personal accounts able to turn on the integrated Gmail experience with Chat and Rooms - soon to be called Spaces. As part of this, the Google Workspace branding now appears on the Gmail web client, and has now expanded to iOS. “Google Workspace" now appears on the Gmail splash screen for iOS following the update to version 6.0.210613. The splash screen, according to reports, is only showing on iPhone and not iPad devices. Similarly, the Spaces icon is starting to replace the previous two squares and a rectangle for Rooms in the bottom bar.

When users load Gmail in a new tab or after an extended period of time, the Gmail logo animated in as a red bar below it shows loading progress. This splash screen also gives users to option to “Load basic HTML" for slower connections. For Gmail, the ‘Google Workspace’ logo now appears on both personal and paid enterprise accounts. The Android app doesn’t have a splash screen yet, but that is also said to change with Android 12’s enhanced splash screen. The new branding change comes as Google pushes for a “Google Workspace for everyone" approach. According to a report in 9to5Google, it technically started rolling out in April this year, but Google made official on Monday the ability to enable chat and have it appear in Gmail.

