Google Workspace Individual Plan Storage Increased From 15GB To 1TB: All Details

Google is now providing an improved experience for Workspace Individual users in an attempt to support users in growing their businesses, communicating, and collaborating more effectively.

Google will soon upgrade the storage from 15GB to 1TB for all its Workspace Individual users. Google said users don’t have to make an effort to avail the increased storage, as once Google rolls out the feature, users will automatically receive increased 1TB storage.

“You can store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them,” said Google. Google added “Drive comes with built-in protections against malware, spam and ransomware so you don’t need to worry about accidentally opening the door to malware just by opening a doc.”

Google has also introduced built-in mail merge to allow for email personalization, which facilitates users to mail multiple users at once, without compromising their privacy.

According to Google, you may now include mail merge tags in multi-send emails, such as @firstname, to give each recipient the impression that their particular email was made particularly for them. The unsubscribe link is automatically included within multi-send emails so that recipients can choose not to receive more messages.

Workspace Individual will be launching in more countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina. New users can avail a 14-day trial to test the service before fully committing.

