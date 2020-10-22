Google Workspace Is Rolling Out Add-Ons Panel for Google Docs, Sheets, and Google Slides

Google is introducing the option to let users add third party add-ons to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in its latest update for the Google Workspace family of professional apps. This feature is already available for Google Calendar, Gmail, and Google Drive. The company is already rolling out the add-ons side panel for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in an extended rollout and will be available for all users in about 15 days, according to Google. Google Workspace add-ons allow users to use third-party applications within Google Workspace, helping them get their work done faster without switching from one app to another.

Add-ons are custom apps designed to integrate with Google Workspace apps. With these add-ons, Google Workspace users can make use of third party services or information directly in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Admins on Google Workspace will have the ability to specify which applications their users can install from the Google Workspace Marketplace. Admins can also install these add-ons for their entire teams. In order to install add-ons, Google Workspace users need to press the "+" button on the Google Workspace side panel (right side of the screen). All the add-ons installed by a user appear in the side panel on the right side of Google Workspace apps.

The ability to install third party add-ons comes at a time when Google is extensively integrating its Google Workspace apps and services with more of Google's tools and applications. Just recently, the company had added the Google Maps add-on to Google Calendar's side panel.