English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Plans to Use Google X Technology For Connectivity
The state government wants to use the technology for connectivity in the areas where it could not lay optic fiber cables under T Fiber project, aimed at providing high speed connectivity to all the households.
Telangana Plans to Use Google X Technology For Connectivity (Image for representation: Reuters)
The Telangana government is keen to use Free Space Optical Communications (FSOC) technology of Google X to provide internet access to people in parts of the state, officials said on Wednesday. The state government officials discussed the proposal with Tom Moore, Vice President, Google X on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2018, which concluded here on Wednesday.
Also read: Apple is in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Mines For iPhones
"We had very useful preliminary discussions. He is willing to bring that technology to India as a test case," state's Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan told reporters. The state government wants to use the technology for connectivity in the areas where it could not lay optic fibre cables under T Fiber project, aimed at providing high-speed connectivity to all the households.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM
The optic fibre cables are being laid along with the water pipelines under Mission Bhagiratha, the government programme is aimed at providing drinking water to every house. "Since we have missed out on some bits, where the water pipelines were already laid, the optical technology of Google X can be used as this does not require a cable. This is something revolutionary in the area of connectivity and be easy to deploy," said Ranjan.
"We have asked him (Moore) to showcase how this technology works in bits where we missed out on fibre. His team will work on the proposal and show. If that materializes we will be the first user of this technology in India," he added. Moore delivered the keynote address on 'Connecting the next billion online' at WCIT. He said FSOC linking will help provide high-speed wireless internet access to millions without digging trenches or stringing cable along poles.
Also known as X, the moonshot factory, it had last year signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh to deploy FSOC technology. Andhra plans to roll out 2,000 FSOC links to bring a wireless internet connection to the state. The FSOC links will plug critical gaps to major access points, like cell-towers and WiFi hotspots, that support thousands of people. Last month, Chaparai, a tribal hamlet in Boddagandi village of East Godavari district, was connected using the technology under a pilot project.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also read: Apple is in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Mines For iPhones
"We had very useful preliminary discussions. He is willing to bring that technology to India as a test case," state's Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan told reporters. The state government wants to use the technology for connectivity in the areas where it could not lay optic fibre cables under T Fiber project, aimed at providing high-speed connectivity to all the households.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM
The optic fibre cables are being laid along with the water pipelines under Mission Bhagiratha, the government programme is aimed at providing drinking water to every house. "Since we have missed out on some bits, where the water pipelines were already laid, the optical technology of Google X can be used as this does not require a cable. This is something revolutionary in the area of connectivity and be easy to deploy," said Ranjan.
"We have asked him (Moore) to showcase how this technology works in bits where we missed out on fibre. His team will work on the proposal and show. If that materializes we will be the first user of this technology in India," he added. Moore delivered the keynote address on 'Connecting the next billion online' at WCIT. He said FSOC linking will help provide high-speed wireless internet access to millions without digging trenches or stringing cable along poles.
Also known as X, the moonshot factory, it had last year signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh to deploy FSOC technology. Andhra plans to roll out 2,000 FSOC links to bring a wireless internet connection to the state. The FSOC links will plug critical gaps to major access points, like cell-towers and WiFi hotspots, that support thousands of people. Last month, Chaparai, a tribal hamlet in Boddagandi village of East Godavari district, was connected using the technology under a pilot project.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street