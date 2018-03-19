English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Google's Android P to Block Apps Built For Android 4.1 or Lower

Google is cracking down on apps that target older versions of Android.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
Google is cracking down on apps that target older versions of Android. (Image: Google)
Google had earlier stated that it had plans to block any apps running on an API level more than 1-year-old than Google's latest Android architecture. After the release of Android P, this would effectively result in the existence of only those apps on Google Play Store which would target Android 8.0 Oreo or above. While the company had made this clear back in December, there were no technical hints to suggest the same.

As per a recent report by Android Police, a new specific has been spotted on the Android P, titled MIN_SUPPORTED_TARGET_SDK_INT which identifies the minimum API level that is supported by the upcoming mobile OS. The report mentions that the minimum API level for Android P defined by the new class is v17, i.e. Android 4.2.

Also read: Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes

The report carries a video demonstration wherein the Android P Developer Preview displays a warning message when any old app is opened. Whether Google will restrict this to a warning sign or will block the older apps entirely in the final Android P release, is not clear.

Yet the move is sure to help Google to curb apps evading its latest security and performance measures. App developers target older versions of Android in order to skip the limitations listed in the latest Google updates for Android. This ultimately results in performance as well as security issues in Android smartphones.

Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
