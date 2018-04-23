English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google's 'Chat' Service a Precious Gift to Cybercriminals: Amnesty
Amnesty International considers end-to-end encryption a minimum requirement for technology companies to ensure that private information in messaging apps stays private.
Google's 'Chat' Service a Precious Gift to Cybercriminals: Amnesty (photo for representation, image: Reuters Pictures)
Google's decision to launch a new messaging service called "Chat" without end-to-end encryption shows utter contempt for the privacy of Android users and has handed a precious gift to cybercriminals and government spies alike, Amnesty International has said. Communications on the new "Chat" service will not be sent over the Internet but through mobile phone carriers, like SMS text messages, according to reports. In a statement to The Verge this week, a Google spokesperson confirmed that the new service will not use end-to-end encryption and that Google is "pausing investment" in its existing mobile messaging app "Allo" which has an option for end-to-end encryption.
Also Read: [Watch] OnePlus Has Come Out With The Coolest New 'Rap Trailer' For The OnePlus 6
"Not only does this shockingly retrograde step leave Google lagging behind its closest competitors -- Apple's iMessage and Facebook's WhatsApp both have end-to-end encryption in place by default -- it is also a step backwards from the company's previous attempts at online messaging," Joe Westby, a technology and human rights researcher at Amnesty International, said on Friday.
Amnesty International considers end-to-end encryption a minimum requirement for technology companies to ensure that private information in messaging apps stays private.
End-to-end encryption is a way of scrambling digital data so that only the sender and recipient can see it. When it is in place, even the company providing the service is unable to access the content of communications.
Also Read: Asus Zenfone Max Pro Launch Today at 12 Noon: Here's What is Expected
"Following the revelations by CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, end-to-end encryption has become recognised as an essential safeguard for protecting people's privacy when using messaging apps. With this new Chat service, Google shows a staggering failure to respect the human rights of its customers," Westby said in a statement. In the wake of the recent Facebook data scandal, Westby said that Google's decision is not only dangerous but also out of step with current attitudes to data privacy.
"Google should immediately scrap it in its current form and instead give its customers a product that protects their privacy," Westby suggested. Google is going all in on building the Rich Communication Services (RCS). RCS is a communication protocol between mobile-telephone carriers and between phone and carrier, aiming at replacing SMS messages with a text-message system that is more rich, provide phonebook polling and transmit in-call multimedia.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
Also Read: [Watch] OnePlus Has Come Out With The Coolest New 'Rap Trailer' For The OnePlus 6
"Not only does this shockingly retrograde step leave Google lagging behind its closest competitors -- Apple's iMessage and Facebook's WhatsApp both have end-to-end encryption in place by default -- it is also a step backwards from the company's previous attempts at online messaging," Joe Westby, a technology and human rights researcher at Amnesty International, said on Friday.
Amnesty International considers end-to-end encryption a minimum requirement for technology companies to ensure that private information in messaging apps stays private.
End-to-end encryption is a way of scrambling digital data so that only the sender and recipient can see it. When it is in place, even the company providing the service is unable to access the content of communications.
Also Read: Asus Zenfone Max Pro Launch Today at 12 Noon: Here's What is Expected
"Following the revelations by CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, end-to-end encryption has become recognised as an essential safeguard for protecting people's privacy when using messaging apps. With this new Chat service, Google shows a staggering failure to respect the human rights of its customers," Westby said in a statement. In the wake of the recent Facebook data scandal, Westby said that Google's decision is not only dangerous but also out of step with current attitudes to data privacy.
"Google should immediately scrap it in its current form and instead give its customers a product that protects their privacy," Westby suggested. Google is going all in on building the Rich Communication Services (RCS). RCS is a communication protocol between mobile-telephone carriers and between phone and carrier, aiming at replacing SMS messages with a text-message system that is more rich, provide phonebook polling and transmit in-call multimedia.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery