Google's First Drone Delivery in US Delivers Meds, Candy and Birthday Gift
Alphabet's subsidiary 'Wing' beat Amazon, UPS and Uber Eats by making the first drone delivery in the US, after obtaining a license from the FAA.
The Alphabet subsidiary Wing has become the first company in the US to deliver packages by drone. (Source: AFP Relaxnews)
Alphabet Inc. (Google) subsidiary Wing has become the first company in the United States to deliver packages by drone. In Christiansburg, the small Virginia town chosen as Wing's test location, the 22,000 residents can order products normally shipped by FedEx, medicine from Walgreens and a selection of candy from a local business, all of which will arrive via drone. Wing, which already operates in two Australian cities as well as Helsinki, announced in a statement that the first drone-powered deliveries had taken place on October 18 in Christiansburg, "paving the way for the most advanced drone delivery service in the nation."
One family used the Wing app to order Tylenol, cough drops, Vitamin C tablets, bottled water and tissues, the statement said. An older resident ordered a birthday present for his wife. Although the majority of the delivery was done by a FedEx truck, the last mile was completed by drone. The yellow and white drones are loaded with packages at a local centre of operations called the "Nest," where Wing employees pack them with up to three pounds (1.3 kilograms) of goods, deliverable within a six-mile (10 kilometre) radius. Once they have arrived at their destination, the drones don't land. Instead, they hover above the house and lower the package with a cable.
Other companies are working to launch similar services, most notably Amazon, UPS and Uber Eats. But Wing was the first to obtain a license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), authorizing company pilots to fly multiple drones at the same time.
