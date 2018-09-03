English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

Google’s Flagship ‘Pixel Watch’ Not Coming in 2018

The search engine giant is instead focused on working with smartwatch makers like Fossil and Casio while improving the "Wear Operating System (OS)", tech portal Tom's Guide reported on Friday.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2018, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google’s Flagship ‘Pixel Watch’ Not Coming in 2018
Google’s Flagship ‘Pixel Watch’ Not Coming in 2018 (photo for representation)
Loading...
After announcing a third major upgrade to its Android-based "Wear" operating system (OS) for wearables, Google has confirmed that it is not releasing any speculated flagship "Pixel Watch" this year. The search engine giant is instead focused on working with smartwatch makers like Fossil and Casio while improving the "Wear Operating System (OS)", tech portal Tom's Guide reported on Friday.

"To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don't think we're there yet," the report quoted Miles Barr, Director of Engineering for "Wear OS" at Google as saying. "Our focus is on our partners for now," Barr added. Google does not want to develop its own hardware because some watches are aimed at fitness enthusiasts, others focused more on design with only a few watches nailing the combination of the two.

As of now, "Google hasn't quite dreamed up a smartwatch that could be all things to all people." Google announced the rebranded "Wear OS" at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. The revamped "Wear OS" that would begin rolling out mid September comes with tweaked user interface (UI), quicker access to notifications, smarter health coaching with "Google Fit" and more proactive help from Assistant, along with the easy swipe feature.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...