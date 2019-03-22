English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google's 'Inbox' app is Officially Shutting Down on April 2
The search engine giant first hinted at bringing the app to an end last year, but it was not until recently that the users started seeing a more specific shutdown date.
Google's 'Inbox' app is Officially Shutting Down on April 2 (Photo for representation)
Loading...
Google is shutting down on April 2 its email app "Inbox" that gave users options like advanced filtering, message snoozing and more visual organisation. The search engine giant first hinted at bringing the app to an end last year, but it was not until recently that the users started seeing a more specific shutdown date, GSMArena.com reported on Tuesday.
"'Inbox' is shutting down. We are saying goodbye to 'Inbox' at the end of March 2019. While we were here, we found a new way to email with ideas like snooze, nudges, smart reply and more. That's why we have brought your favourite features to Gmail to help you get more done," reads the desktop message that pops up while logging into "Inbox".
However, an iOS-only email client named "Spark" will be launched for Android right around the time Google retires "Inbox". "This, according to the tweets it has been replying to Inbox users on Twitter. Perhaps 'Spark' will be able to fill a void that will be left by 'Inbox'," the report said.
Earlier this week, Google said it is going to close Google+ in the coming months, seven years after it was launched as a social networking site of its own name brand.
"'Inbox' is shutting down. We are saying goodbye to 'Inbox' at the end of March 2019. While we were here, we found a new way to email with ideas like snooze, nudges, smart reply and more. That's why we have brought your favourite features to Gmail to help you get more done," reads the desktop message that pops up while logging into "Inbox".
However, an iOS-only email client named "Spark" will be launched for Android right around the time Google retires "Inbox". "This, according to the tweets it has been replying to Inbox users on Twitter. Perhaps 'Spark' will be able to fill a void that will be left by 'Inbox'," the report said.
Earlier this week, Google said it is going to close Google+ in the coming months, seven years after it was launched as a social networking site of its own name brand.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Women Don Headscarves to Support Muslims After Shootings
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
- Xiaomi Redmi Go First Sale Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Neither Contesting Elections Nor Campaigning for Any Political Party: Salman Khan
- Wholly Made Up in Bollywood, the Real Holi Can Get a Lot Dirtier
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results