Google's Introduces New Feature That Will Hold Customer Care Calls for You

Ever stayed on hold for too long while trying to reach customer care? We've all been there. The 'call hold' is arguably the most dreaded thing about contacting any toll-free customer support number. At times, people stay on hold for hours and still not get the work done. It's a frustrating procedure. However, Google's new 'Hold for Me' feature can make waiting for a customer support representative a thing of past. The company's new Android feature will allow Google to hold these customer support calls for you, in order to save all the time people waste while holding for customer support.

Google has announced 'Hold for Me' as a preview feature for the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones in the US. Google explained the feature in a blog post. It said that if a user calls a toll-free number and is put on hold, the Google Assistant will monitor the call, while the user can get back to doing whatever they want with their time. Further, when the call is connected to a consumer support agent, Google will notify the user with a sound, vibration, and a notification on the screen, while the representative will be asked to hold till the user takes the call. The feature will also allow users to monitor the call via real-time captions on the phone screen.

Google, in its blog post said that it will use its Duplex Technology to recognise hold music and understand the difference between a recorded message and a human on the line. Hold for Me is currently an optional feature and can be enabled in Google settings. However, if rolled out widely, this is a feature that will attract almost every mobile phone user.