Google’s Latest Beta Version Leads to Glitches in Assistant on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

Google’s latest beta version 10.90 has reportedly developed technical glitches in its Assistant feature, which is exclusively found on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The glitches started cropping up when users activated the Google Assistant on their phone. As per a report, the phone’s Active Edge feature isn’t functioning. Users said they weren’t able to swipe up from the bottom corners of the device and only a white semi-transparent screen is displayed. Once users try to perform the function repeatedly the phones give a message saying, “Assistant will be ready soon…” Though, it never gets up and running.

The bug developed in Assistant isn’t accepting voice input either. “Ok, Google” or “Hey Google” aren’t eliciting any response. The latest Google beta version was rolled out on Tuesday night. However, it hasn’t affected other features of the Assistant such as the Updates page and Lens. The glitches are limited to only some sections on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Users can still get access to several features like weather update, search for something and listen to a podcast. Those who have installed the latest beta version need not worry. There is still the option of uninstalling the beta version and installing a stable version. In case, someone doesn’t want to uninstall the latest version, all he/she needs to do is to clear data and storage for the Google app. This can be by going to Settings> Apps and notifications> See all apps> Google> Storage and cache> Clear storage> Clear data> Once this process is complete your Google Assistant will start afresh.

