Google's Latest Pixel 3 Night Sight Advert Takes a Jab at Apple's iPhone
Google is obviously proud of the Pixel 3 and the company's new Night Sight ad takes a shot at the iPhone X and its supposedly inferior camera.
Google goes after ‘Phone X’ with Night Sight on Pixel 3 in latest ad
Google rolled out the new Pixel devices last year in November. The search giant has optimized Pixel devices to run efficiently and effectively. Since its launch, Google is comparing it with Apple iPhone XS regarding the camera. A few months back Google released “Night Sight” to help Pixel 3 owners take quality photos regardless of their lighting conditions. Google is obviously proud of the Pixel 3 and the company's new Night Sight ad takes a shot at the iPhone X and its supposedly inferior camera. A new ad in late November emphasized the downsides of using flash and the advantages of leveraging machine learning to balance colors.
Now, the company’s vice president of product marketing has flaunted the ‘Night Sight’ camera tech of Google Pixel 3 comparing it against the same image shot using the iPhone XS.
The picture taken using the Pixel 3 with Night Sight shows the subject clearly despite the challenging low-light condition. Some argue that the iPhone XS captures more detail especially in the dark and shadowy areas but on the flip side, if you focus on the subject, the picture taken using the Pixel 3 is vastly more usable and Instagram worthy.
Google states that Night Sight “constantly adapts to you and the environment.” Night Sight measures how much a person’s hand is shaking and how much motion is in the scene. If the person is moving quite a bit or there is a lot of motion, Night Sight will use shorter exposures to prevent motion blur. If the photographer and scene are relatively still, Night Sight will try to capture more light. The Pixel 3 will automatically suggest Night Light if the user is in a low light environment.
