English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google's Mailing App 'Inbox' to Discontinue From March 2019
Launched in 2014, "Inbox" was introduced as an innovative new email app that lived alongside Gmail and served as an experimental platform for Google to try newer mailing features that could be incorporated in Gmail later.
Google's Mailing App 'Inbox' to Discontinue From March 2019 (Photo for representation)
Loading...
Google is set to shut down its alternate mailing app "Inbox" in March 2019, giving users time to shift to the traditional Gmail by then, the company has said in a blog post. Launched in 2014, "Inbox" was introduced as an innovative new email app that lived alongside Gmail and served as an experimental platform for Google to try newer mailing features that could be incorporated in Gmail later.
However, it could not gather enough user base and updates to justify its existence. "We want to take a more focussed approach to help us bring the best email experience to everyone. As a result, we're planning to focus solely on Gmail and say goodbye to 'Inbox' at the end of March 2019," Matthew Izatt, Product Manager at Gmail, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.
"Inbox" came with provisions for snoozing emails to later, trying latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences like Smart Reply, Nudges, high-priority notifications along with gesture and bundling features to manage the messages.
"We know change is hard, so we've created a transition guide to help you switch from Inbox to the new Gmail with ease," Izatt added. Earlier in 2018, a revamped version of Gmail was introduced with newer features like "Smart Compose" that helps users draft emails faster and several other features were picked up from "Inbox."
However, it could not gather enough user base and updates to justify its existence. "We want to take a more focussed approach to help us bring the best email experience to everyone. As a result, we're planning to focus solely on Gmail and say goodbye to 'Inbox' at the end of March 2019," Matthew Izatt, Product Manager at Gmail, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.
"Inbox" came with provisions for snoozing emails to later, trying latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences like Smart Reply, Nudges, high-priority notifications along with gesture and bundling features to manage the messages.
"We know change is hard, so we've created a transition guide to help you switch from Inbox to the new Gmail with ease," Izatt added. Earlier in 2018, a revamped version of Gmail was introduced with newer features like "Smart Compose" that helps users draft emails faster and several other features were picked up from "Inbox."
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS and XS Max Are Here: All You Need to Know
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...