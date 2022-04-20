Google’s Nearby Share Could Soon Become As Good As Airdrop For Macs: What It Means

Google is testing an easier way of sharing files between the same user with multiple devices. Its Nearby Share feature is available for sharing files, but it needs permission to send/receive data, even if you are sending it to another device with you in the vicinity.

But soon, Nearby Share could make it possible for you to share files without the additional security measure. This way it will become as seamless as Apple’s AirDrop feature, if you have multiple Android/Chromebook devices with you.

According to new reports, Nearby Share will soon offer a new option called ‘Your Devices’ that would should all the devices owned and running through the same Google account. And if you select the option, file transfer via Nearby Share will be quick, since it won’t need your approval to send the file.

As you might be aware, Nearby Share is Google’s own sharing technology that works through Android and Chromebook devices. The feature is effective and proves to be secure while sharing files with other people, but putting further hurdles for sharing within the same account never made sense.

The option is limited to private testing for now, but it shouldn’t be long before we hear more about it from the company. Its public release will finally give Android users the power to share devices wirelessly without any friction in the process.

Google I/O 2022 is less than a month away, and it feels as if Google will have its hands full during this year’s keynote, adding the new option on Nearby Share to its list of announcements at the event in May.

Google is also expected to walk us through the new Android 13 version, which is already available to beta testers using smartphones from select brands, including the Pixel smartphone.

