English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google's 'Neighbourly' App Now in Five More Indian Cities
The beta version of "Neighbourly" is available on the Google Play Store for all Android devices across these seven cities in India.
Google's 'Neighbourly' App Now in Five More Indian Cities (Image: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Loading...
Google's "Neighbourly" app, which helps users with local information like nearby shopping arcades, parks, fitness, food and tuition centres is now rolling out to Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Mysore, Vizag, and Kota. The beta version of "Neighbourly" is available on the Google Play Store for all Android devices across these seven cities in India.
"With 'Neighbourly', we are able to address the local information needs of India's fast-growing internet users in their neighbourhood," Josh Woodward, Group Product Manager, Next Billion Users team, Google, said in a statement on Wednesday. The latest version of the application includes an enhanced voice input, thus, allowing people to ask and respond to questions in their own languages, quicker replies and "similar answers" feature -- that would detect and group similar answers.
"The app was first rolled out to Mumbai and Jaipur and 20 percent of people tap to speak their question and each question, spoken or written, gets an average of four relevant, trusted answers," Google said. The launch took place after the company's extensive user testing in the past several months, where Google's "Next Billion Users" team conducted a series of studies and spoke to locals in neighborhoods.
"The response was encouraging -- especially among women, students and daily commuters -- and people appreciated using their local language to ask questions to their neighbours and sharing their own knowledge with others," the firm added.
"With 'Neighbourly', we are able to address the local information needs of India's fast-growing internet users in their neighbourhood," Josh Woodward, Group Product Manager, Next Billion Users team, Google, said in a statement on Wednesday. The latest version of the application includes an enhanced voice input, thus, allowing people to ask and respond to questions in their own languages, quicker replies and "similar answers" feature -- that would detect and group similar answers.
"The app was first rolled out to Mumbai and Jaipur and 20 percent of people tap to speak their question and each question, spoken or written, gets an average of four relevant, trusted answers," Google said. The launch took place after the company's extensive user testing in the past several months, where Google's "Next Billion Users" team conducted a series of studies and spoke to locals in neighborhoods.
"The response was encouraging -- especially among women, students and daily commuters -- and people appreciated using their local language to ask questions to their neighbours and sharing their own knowledge with others," the firm added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- This Woman's Story on How She Fell in Love With Mumbai During Ganesh Chaturthi Will Warm Your Hearts
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...