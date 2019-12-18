Google's New Audio Recording App to Soon Support WAV Format

Google recently launched a new audio recording app with its new Pixel 4 smartphone, which was eventually rolled out for other Pixel phones. According to a report, the app will soon have the ability to save high-quality audio files in the WAV format. As of now, the Google Recorder app saves recordings in .m4a format. The company is said to be testing the app to offer the ability to save audio files in WAV format which should offer higher quality.

While we don't have an exact date as to when the app will add support for WAV format, more details of the upcoming feature are expected to be out soon. XDA Developer's Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman reportedly managed to partially enable the feature however he was unable to export the .wav file. Hopefully, support for new audio formats will be added soon for all users as it definitely makes sense to have a higher quality audio file.

For those who don't know, Google's audio recording app, apart from recording audio, can also transcribe in real-time even when the device is offline. The app is currently available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 2 range of smartphones via the Google Play Store.

