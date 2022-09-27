Google has been known for its partnerships with different organisations, and its tie-up with NASA has delivered some interesting nuggets. Once again, the search engine giant has come out with an innovative approach, which has come in the form of an Easter egg for users.

The Easter egg throws up in the form of a spacecraft exploding in front of your screen. In the image below, you can see the spacecraft moving across the page from left to right, and at the end juncture, it crashes which tilts the page as well.

You all must be aware of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART which basically involves a spacecraft crashing into an asteroid. The direct hit on the flying object is tested to check its defence mechanism against such planetary bodies if they come close to crashing into the Earth.

The spacecraft worth $344 million was intentionally crashed to see the effect of such actions. The asteroid named Deimorpos was hit by the Dart spacecraft at a speed of 24,000 km/hr. The ideal impact of these crashes is to make sure that the asteroid is moved just enough to avoid direct contact with Earth.

This isn’t the first time Google and NASA are giving us something exciting to learn about. The search giant has joined hands with NASA once again to give you a 3D look at our solar system.

The interactive element has been added to Google Search, allowing anyone to get in-depth details about various planets residing in the Milky Way and also get more information about various NASA spacecraft over the years.

In addition to the planets, you can get a closer look at the James Webb Space Telescope to get a better understanding of the different parts of the telescope. You can also learn about how the International Space Station was designed and executed.

