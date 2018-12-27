English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google's Next Programme For AI/ML Indian Start-Ups Begins in March
Under the Launchpad Accelerator programme, start-ups that are using AI/ML to solve India's needs, undergo an intensive in-person mentorship boot-camp, followed by customized support for three months.
Google's Next Programme For AI/ML Indian Start-Ups Begins in March (Photo for representation)
Google on Wednesday opened applications for the next class of its "Launchpad Accelerator" mentorship programme for start-ups using Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) in India which is scheduled to commence in March 2019. The last date for application to the programme is January 31, 2019, Google said in a statement. Under the Launchpad Accelerator programme, start-ups that are using AI/ML to solve India's needs, undergo an intensive in-person mentorship boot-camp, followed by customized support for three months.
The selected start-ups in the second batch will be announced in February 2019, Google said. "Our Launchpad Accelerator programme is bringing best of our expertise, platforms, tools and core strengths including Machine Learning and AI, to help Indian start-ups build, scale and grow their offering," said Paul Ravindranath, Product Manager, Launchpad Accelerator India.
"The first batch of Launchpad Accelerator India, saw more experienced founders hailing from tier-II and tier-III cities, leveraging AI/ML to solve for India's real problems. We are excited about the role these new age start-ups can play in creating AI-based innovative solutions across agri-tech, language, healthcare, transportation and more," Ravindranath added.
Each class in the Google Launchpad Accelerator India programme consists of up to 10 start-ups who receive mentorship and support from Google in AI/ML, Cloud, user experience (UX), Android, web, product strategy and marketing. Start-ups will also receive Google Cloud credits from $20,000 - going up to $100,000 each, Google said.
The shortlisted start-ups will attend the boot-camp in Bengaluru in March and there will be follow-up engagements over April and May to help address their specific challenges, Google said.
