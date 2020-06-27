Google's Phone App is Getting a Verified Calls Feature to Inform Why a Business is Calling You

There are multiple times in a day when repeated business-related calls and inquiries prove to be quite an annoying experience for you. To address the issue, Google is reportedly said to be working on a new Verified Calls feature for its Phone app that will soon inform on why you are receiving a call from an unknown number. If reports are to be believed, the feature will tell users why a business is calling them and will also display its logo for easy identification, aside from the caller's identity in the first place. Having said that, users will also have to add their phone number to their Google account for this feature to work.

This feature is slightly different from call screening. While call-screening can be done by users through various apps available online, the verified calls will only come to you once the businesses have met Google's approval process. Furthermore, once all the information is shared and boxes ticked, the businesses will get a verified badge as well. This will further help users to understand that the call they are receiving is not a potential spam call.

Everything said and done, there is a catch. According to Google, the service will only work on the Pixel phones, which somehow clears the air that the feature will not be available on every Android smartphone. While the feature will be turned on by default, users can also choose to disable it. Google also assured that it will not collect any data and will delete users' phone numbers as well after the verification process is done.