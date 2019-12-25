Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google’s Pixel 4 Update Improves Face Unlock, Location Tracking

The new feature drop brings dual-frequency GNSS, improved Face Unlock, and a built-in eSIM to the Google Pixel 4 and 4XL.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 25, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google’s Pixel 4 Update Improves Face Unlock, Location Tracking
Image for Representation

Google is rolling out a new software update for its flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.The new update is aimed at improving the facial recognition abilities of both the smartphones, along with a number of other new features. Google announced earlier this December that it will add notable improvements to the two smartphones, as a part of the latest ‘Feature Drop' update.

The new features being introduced in these updates include dual-frequency GNSS, improved Face Unlock and support for T-Mobile's network via the built-in eSIM. The dual-frequency GNSS allows users to track location more accurately, as the phone is able to track more than one signal from a satellite using two different frequencies.

The face-unlock feature for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is one of the most awaited improvements. Reportedly, now the Pixel 4 smartphones will use recent images of your face. These images will be taken at the time when you unlock your Pixel 4 with Face Unlock. The latest update will also allow T-Mobile users in the US to use eSIM, along with a physical SIM, letting them use two different numbers for texts and calls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram