Google’s Pixel 4 Update Improves Face Unlock, Location Tracking
The new feature drop brings dual-frequency GNSS, improved Face Unlock, and a built-in eSIM to the Google Pixel 4 and 4XL.
Google is rolling out a new software update for its flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.The new update is aimed at improving the facial recognition abilities of both the smartphones, along with a number of other new features. Google announced earlier this December that it will add notable improvements to the two smartphones, as a part of the latest ‘Feature Drop' update.
The new features being introduced in these updates include dual-frequency GNSS, improved Face Unlock and support for T-Mobile's network via the built-in eSIM. The dual-frequency GNSS allows users to track location more accurately, as the phone is able to track more than one signal from a satellite using two different frequencies.
The face-unlock feature for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is one of the most awaited improvements. Reportedly, now the Pixel 4 smartphones will use recent images of your face. These images will be taken at the time when you unlock your Pixel 4 with Face Unlock. The latest update will also allow T-Mobile users in the US to use eSIM, along with a physical SIM, letting them use two different numbers for texts and calls.
