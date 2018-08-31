English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google's Rumored More Affordable Pixel Phone Could Compete With OnePlus
The mid-tier smartphone is aimed at emerging markets including India, and the company is planning to launch the device early next year after launching the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL in the market.
Google's Rumored ‘Mid-Tier’ Pixel to Compete With OnePlus (image: Twitter @wylsacom)
If we are to believe the reports online, Google is expected to launch a “mid-tier” smartphone in the Rs 40,000-Rs 50000 range, which will pit it against OnePlus which could do with some competition. Additionally, Google will continue to take on premium market players Apple and Samsung through its high-end Google Pixel Smartphones Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in the Rs70,000-Rs85,000 range. According to the report, the mid-tier smartphone is aimed at emerging markets including India, and the company is planning to launch the device early next year after launching the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL in the market.
India is the world's second biggest smartphone market in the world, but Google hasn't exactly found many takes for the Pixel and the Pixel 2 phones here because of their high prices. Google is not the only company hoping to come out with a relatively more affordable phone. Apple too is likely to launch a more affordable iPhone -- this would be the iPhone with 6.1-inch screen and will possibly launch on September 12.
Google is also gearing up for the global launch of its 2018 flagship phones: the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. The phones are expected to show up on October 9 at an event in New York.
