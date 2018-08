Google's Rumored More Affordable Pixel Phone Could Compete With OnePlus

If we are to believe the reports online, Google is expected to launch a “mid-tier” smartphone in the Rs 40,000-Rs 50000 range, which will pit it against OnePlus which could do with some competition. Additionally, Google will continue to take on premium market players Apple and Samsung through its high-end Google Pixel Smartphones Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in the Rs70,000-Rs85,000 range. According to the report, the mid-tier smartphone is aimed at emerging markets including India, and the company is planning to launch the device early next year after launching the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL in the market.India is the world's second biggest smartphone market in the world, but Google hasn't exactly found many takes for the Pixel and the Pixel 2 phones here because of their high prices. Google is not the only company hoping to come out with a relatively more affordable phone. Apple too is likely to launch a more affordable iPhone -- this would be the iPhone with 6.1-inch screen and will possibly launch on September 12.Google is also gearing up for the global launch of its 2018 flagship phones: the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. The phones are expected to show up on October 9 at an event in New York.