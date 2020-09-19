Google's 'Sabrina' Chromecast Press Renders Hint at Imminent Launch

Google is all set to launch its new line of products at an online event on September 30. It is expected to launch the upcoming Pixel 5 smartphone, a new Google Nest smart speaker, and a Chromecast device. The new Chromecast device within that list has been a much-anticipated product from the tech giant. Google has, for long been said to be working on a new Android TV dongle codenamed 'Sabrina,' which is believed to finally launch on September 30. We've seen a few renders in the past and now the Chromecast device has surfaced online.

German website WinFuture has leaked, what it claims to be official product images of the new Chromecast Device. The images show a white oval-shaped dongle with a small remote control, which is also white in colour. The remote control has also been rounded around the ends, having a compact design, with the navigation controls taking at the top. Below the navigation controls sits a dedicated button for Google Assistant, and right next to it is the back button. Below that, the remote control seems to have the home button, mute button, dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, power button, and source button. There seem to be two trigger-like buttons on the top right side of the remote control. While it is not known what their functionality will be, WinFuture says that these could be for volume.

[caption id="attachment_2890791" align="alignnone" width="300"]

The dongle is just a plain oval dongle (slightly taller design than the previous Chromecast Ultra), connected directly to the HDMI cable. It also has a power icon on top, which could either be a button or maybe an indicator for the USB port to provide power.

Google's new Chromecast device, codenamed 'Sabrina,' has surfaced in many reports in the last few months. The device, along with the remote control was spotted in an FCC listing as model numbers GZRNL and G9N9N. The listing mentioned the device as an 'interactive media streaming device,'

and was named 'Sabrina.'[caption id="attachment_2890797" align="alignnone" width="300"]

Earlier, in June, it was reported that 'Sabrina' will be powered by the Amlogic S905X2 chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz, paired with an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The report also said that the new Chromecast device will have new features like support for 4K streaming in 60 fps, HDR video playback, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision. It also said that the device codenamed 'Sabrina' will have dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, and Google Assistant button, which now falls in line with the leaked images of the device.

It is not known whether Google new Anrdoid TV dongle will make it to the Indian market. But Google's Chromecast Ultra is available in India, so we should not lose hope.

Google is set to launch its new Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a smartphones, along with the new Chromecast device and a new Nest smart speaker on September 30.

Follow this space for more news on Google.