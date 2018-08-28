English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google’s Search Tool to Help Job-Seeking Veterans in The US
The tool announced Monday is part of the tech giant’s “Grow with Google” initiative aimed at helping Americans get jobs or grow their businesses.
Google’s Search Tool to Help Job-Seeking Veterans (Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau)
A new Google search tool will allow service members transitioning to civilian life to include their military occupational specialty code to find jobs that match their skills.
The tool announced Monday is part of the tech giant’s “Grow with Google” initiative aimed at helping Americans get jobs or grow their businesses. The program also is offering transitioning service members, and their spouses, computer training.
In addition, when users are searching for a place on Android or iOS mobile device or in Google Maps and open a business listing, a “veteran-led” designation will let people know which businesses are owned and run by veterans.
The initiatives are part of Google’s plans to spend $1 billion on nonprofit organizations helping to raise education levels around the world.
