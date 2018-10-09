English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google’s Social Network Site to be Shut Down After Bug Exposes Data of 5 Lakh Users
Google said that it had found no evidence that any developer was aware of the bug or abusing the API.
(Representative Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday up to 500,000 Google+ user accounts were potentially affected by a bug that may have exposed their data to external developers, and the company is shutting down the social network for consumers.
Google opted not to disclose the issue partly due to fears of regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing unnamed sources and internal documents.
A software glitch in the social site gave outside developers potential access to private Google+ profile data between 2015 and March 2018, when internal investigators discovered and fixed the issue, the report said.
Shares of Alphabet Inc were down 2.6 percent at $1138.53.
The affected data is limited to static, optional Google+ Profile fields including name, email address, occupation, gender and age, Google said.
"We found no evidence that any developer was aware of this bug, or abusing the API, and we found no evidence that any Profile data was misused," Google said.
A memo, prepared by Google's legal and policy staff and shared with senior executives, warned that disclosing the incident would likely trigger "immediate regulatory interest" and invite comparisons to Facebook's leak of user information to data firm Cambridge Analytica, the WSJ report said.
Allegations of the improper use of data for 87 million Facebook users by Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by President Donald Trump's 2016 US election campaign, has hurt the shares of the world's biggest social network and prompted multiple official investigations in the United States and Europe.
Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai was briefed on the plan not to notify users after an internal committee had reached that decision, according to the WSJ.
In weighing whether to disclose the incident, the company considered "whether we could accurately identify the users to inform, whether there was any evidence of misuse, and whether there were any actions a developer or user could take in response,” a Google spokesman told WSJ. "None of these thresholds were met here."
Google opted not to disclose the issue partly due to fears of regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing unnamed sources and internal documents.
A software glitch in the social site gave outside developers potential access to private Google+ profile data between 2015 and March 2018, when internal investigators discovered and fixed the issue, the report said.
Shares of Alphabet Inc were down 2.6 percent at $1138.53.
The affected data is limited to static, optional Google+ Profile fields including name, email address, occupation, gender and age, Google said.
"We found no evidence that any developer was aware of this bug, or abusing the API, and we found no evidence that any Profile data was misused," Google said.
A memo, prepared by Google's legal and policy staff and shared with senior executives, warned that disclosing the incident would likely trigger "immediate regulatory interest" and invite comparisons to Facebook's leak of user information to data firm Cambridge Analytica, the WSJ report said.
Allegations of the improper use of data for 87 million Facebook users by Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by President Donald Trump's 2016 US election campaign, has hurt the shares of the world's biggest social network and prompted multiple official investigations in the United States and Europe.
Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai was briefed on the plan not to notify users after an internal committee had reached that decision, according to the WSJ.
In weighing whether to disclose the incident, the company considered "whether we could accurately identify the users to inform, whether there was any evidence of misuse, and whether there were any actions a developer or user could take in response,” a Google spokesman told WSJ. "None of these thresholds were met here."
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- Malala Yousafzai Finally Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Oxford University
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...