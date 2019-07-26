Google's Sound Amplifier App Now Available for Android 6.0 Above

Google has launched the Sound Amplifier app for smartphones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above. With this, Sound Amplifier, an app that can make it easier to hear speech in situations, is no longer limited to Android 9 Pie. The Android accessibility app is also getting a redesigned look with an audio visualisation feature. In February this year, the company had introduced two assistive applications for people suffering from varying levels of hearing impairment, with one of them being Sound Amplifier. The app enhances the volume and clarity of sound and is aimed at people with partial hearing impairment. According to a blog post by Google, now the Sound Amplifier now has a new look and feel with an audio visualisation feature.

Here is how it works:

A user needs to plug in his/her headphones and open Sound Amplifier, and thereafter the app will allow you to customise frequencies to augment important sound, like the voices of the people you are with, and filter out background noise. The Sound Amplifier app will be of great help for users listening to people in noisy environments or amplify the sound coming from your television at personalised frequency levels without bothering others, or increase the volume as per requirement at a lecture to hear the presenters clearly.

To make sure that Sound Amplifier is doing its job, Google has added a real-time Audio Visualisation feature within the app that pulsates when sound is detected. Not just this, it also shows and reflects the various sound adjustments a user is making to the headphone output. A user can boost the sound by dragging the slider up and down as per his/her liking, or just adjust the slider to fine-tune the background noise.

The app is friendly as the user doesn't have to go to accessibility settings to activate Sound Amplifier, and instead, with the new take on the app altogether, can simply launch and start using it. Sound Amplifier is listed free and is now available to download from the Google Play Store.