Google is developing a new app for iOS to allow iPhone users to easily switch to iOS. The new app, named “Switch to Android," allows users to copy their data and bring over their apps from their iPhone to a new Android phone. The new app was found in an APK teardown of an Android Data Restore Tool by 9to5Google. The “Switch to Android" app will make the process of moving data from an iPhone to Android device easier as currently, the only way to move all the data from an iPhone to an Android phone is by backing everything up on Google Drive and then downloading it again on the new phone. This, however, only backs up your most important data and photos and leaves out the apps or anything else the user didn’t give a direct command for.

The report found hints of the ‘Switch to Android’ app in the code of version 1.0.382048734 of Android’s official Data Restore Tool. The app is similar to Apple’s counterpart app called ‘Move to iOS’ for Android. The app, according to the report, will working on a local Wi-Fi network on your Android phone. On the iPhone, user will have to connect to the new network, and the two apps will transfer the data. The report also shows that there is one particular change with addition of a “Switch to Android" is that much of the Data Restore Tool’s text has been altered to mention that users’ app can be copied from an iPhone to Android.

While it is great to know that there is an app coming that will make the process of moving to an Android phone easier for iPhone users, it is still not clear as to how the app would work exactly. It is also not known as to when the “Switch to Android" app will make it to the Apple App Store, but it should come sometime soon, given that Apple’s “Move to iOS" app has been available for over five years now.

