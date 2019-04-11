English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google’s Two Factor Authentication Makes Your Android Phone Into a Physical Security key

Two-step verification (2SV) makes it even harder for attackers to gain access to your accounts by adding one more step to the sign-in process

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Google's Two Factor Authentication Makes Your Android Phone Into a Physical Security key
Two-step verification (2SV) makes it even harder for attackers to gain access to your accounts by adding one more step to the sign-in process
Google has announced that any phone running on Android 7 and above can now be used as a physical security key for two-factor authentication (2FA). Essentially this means that when someone wants to use a physical device to verify their login, they can just use their Android phone instead of using a thumb drive. With this, users now get extra security when they are logging into Google apps compared to other existing 2FA methods provided by Google.

The new authentication method works on Gmail, G-Suite, Google Cloud, and most other Google account service, using the FIDO authentication standard.

To activate your phone’s built-in security key you would need an Android 7.0+ phone and a Bluetooth-enabled computer with Chrome browser. Here’s how to enable it:

-Add your Google Account to your Android phone.
-Make sure you’re enrolled in 2SV.
--On your computer, visit the 2SV settings and click "Add security key".
-Choose your Android phone from the list of available devices—and you’re done!
-When signing in, make sure Bluetooth is turned on on your phone and the device you are signing in on.
Loading...
