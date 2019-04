Google’s Two Factor Authentication Makes Your Android Phone Into a Physical Security key

Google has announced that any phone running on Android 7 and above can now be used as a physical security key for two-factor authentication (2FA). Essentially this means that when someone wants to use a physical device to verify their login, they can just use their Android phone instead of using a thumb drive. With this, users now get extra security when they are logging into Google apps compared to other existing 2FA methods provided by Google.Two-step verification (2SV) makes it even harder for attackers to gain access to your accounts by adding one more step to the sign-in process. While any form of 2SV, like SMS text message codes and push notifications, improves the security of your account, sophisticated attackers can skirt around them by targeting you with a fake sign-in page to steal your credentials. The new authentication method works on Gmail, G-Suite, Google Cloud, and most other Google account service, using the FIDO authentication standard.To activate your phone’s built-in security key you would need an Android 7.0+ phone and a Bluetooth-enabled computer with Chrome browser. Here’s how to enable it:-Add your Google Account to your Android phone.-Make sure you’re enrolled in 2SV.--On your computer, visit the 2SV settings and click "Add security key".-Choose your Android phone from the list of available devices—and you’re done!-When signing in, make sure Bluetooth is turned on on your phone and the device you are signing in on.