GoPro Fusion 360-Degree Action Camera Launched in India at Rs 60,000

The Fusion 360-camera is a GoPro through and through and was recently awarded the CES 2018 Innovation Award in the digital imaging category for its outstanding function and performance.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
GoPro has finally launched its waterproof, mountable 5.2K spherical camera in India for Rs 60,000. GoPro Fusion captures immersive 5.2K spherical content and delivers gimbal-like stabilisation. It also gives you an option to shoot in 3K with 3000x1504 resolution at 60fps. For 360-degree photos you can shoot in auto, burst, and night photo settings. Users can use GoPro App to playback and share footage as VR content or use the app's OverCapture feature to recapture and share spherical shot as a traditional fixed perspective video. Designed to withstand any shooting environment and engineered to capture video and photos, the Fusion 360-camera is a GoPro through and through and was recently awarded the CES 2018 Innovation Award in the digital imaging category for its outstanding function and performance. We got a chance to review the GoPro fusion before it was launched in India, you can read it here.



When paired with the GoPro App, Fusion becomes an end-to-end solution going from capture to edit and share with ease. The GoPro App enables users to control the Fusion camera, live preview shots, and stitch, trim and share content right from their devices.

The 360-degree camera comes with a dual lens setup on both the sides of the camera. The dual camera setup on the Fusion sports 18-megapixel sensors that have a fisheye lens to it to capture 360-degree view. The lenses protrude out of the body of the camera and are prone to fingerprint smudges and scratches.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
