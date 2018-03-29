English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GoPro Hero With Touch Display, Voice Command Support Launched For Rs 18,990
GoPro Hero has been launched in India at Rs 18,990. Here is what the latest GoPro offering can do.
GoPro Hero has been launched in India. (Image: GoPro)
GoPro Inc has added a new Hero camera to its product line-up. On sale now, GoPro Hero is available at Rs 18,990 and features a 2-inch touch display. As per GoPro, the camera is waterproof up to 30 feet and aims to cater to kids, adventurous social sharers and travellers.
In India, HERO is available exclusively at Flipkart. GoPro Hero can also offload the photos and videos to the GoPro app which creates fun, shareable videos for the users, automatically, eliminating the need to use an SD card USB connection to a computer.
GoPro Hero is able to capture HD videos (1440p60 and 1080p60) and 10MP photos. In addition, the camera features video stabilisation. It also supports voice commands for starting or stopping a recording. GoPro also states that the camera is compatible with 30+ GoPro mounting accessories
