GoPro Making a Comeback With The HERO7: Will This be Your Next Action Camera?

GoPro Inc., an American company perhaps synonymous with action cameras, is making a comeback of sorts. The new GoPro HERO7 line-up of action cameras go on sale globally on 27 September, and they build on the Hero 6 Black and the Hero 5’s legacy. The HERO7 will arrive in three variants—Black, Silver and White—and these don’t just signify the colour options.At the top of the ladder sits the Black version, which is powered by the custom GP1 processor which GoPro debuted last year. This 12-megapixel camera offers 4K video capture at up to 60 frames per second, has the super slow-motion mode, a Hyperlapse-inspired time-lapse mode, and improved digital image stabilization that has to be seen to be believed. That is not all. This is the only HERO7 variant that allows for an external microphone for video recordings. You can also use the HERO7 Black to live stream to Facebook Live. It also has the SuperPhoto mode, uses HDR, tone mapping and image reduction to significantly improve the detailing of the photos. There are 16 commands that you can say out loud to the GoPro HERO7 Black, which makes this controllable by voice too. The ruggedness capabilities remain impressive as ever and is waterproof up to a depth of 10 meters. GoPro says this will be priced at Rs37,000 in India.At slightly lower price points, GoPro has the HERO7 Silver and the HERO7 White. They do not have the GP1 chip running under the hood, which means some of the HERO7 Black’s headline features are stripped away from these. For starters, these are 10-megapixel cameras. While the HERO7 Silver can do 4K video at 30fps, the HERO7 White is limited to 1080p Full HD videos. Both these cameras also do not have the Black’s HyperSmooth image stabilization capabilities, and instead make do with standard image stabilization. All HERO7 cameras have voice commands capabilities.The HERO7 Silver is priced at Rs28,000 while the entry-spec HERO7 White will set you back by Rs19,000.It has been a rough past few months for GoPro. The American company had laid off 20% of its workforce earlier this year, and shut down its drone division. It also discontinued the Karma drone, after the product got a tepid response, and is believed to have faced performance issues too. The company's stock took a tumble, but has stabilized since. In January, Nick Woodman, CEO and founder of GoPro had said that he was open to selling the business. This could just be the hero (no pun intended) product the company needs at this stage.