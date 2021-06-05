GoQii Smart Vital Junior Wearable Launched For Kids to Monitor Health With 3rd COVID Wave Looming

Smart wearable maker GoQii has announced the launch of a new product called Smart Vital Junior. The GoQii Smart Vital Junior is a special fitness band for kids and comes at a time when the threat of a third wave of COVID-19 is looming over the younger population. The GoQii Smart Vital Junior will act as a supportive device for kids and will keep a real-time track of variation in blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and temperature levels - vitals that are considered necessary during COVID-19. According to medical experts, the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to affect children.

The GoQii Smart Vital Junior will hence aid as a precautionary measure for parents to #KeepAWatch on the health & well-being of their children and also imbibe healthy habits from a young age. GoQii said that Parents will be able to monitor the health of their kids via the GOQii mobile app and also use it for consulting the GOQii coach for their kid’s specific health goals/objectives, enrolling their Kids to specialised kid’s workout sessions on GOQii Play, watching Healthy Kids diet shows on GOQii Play and consulting Paediatrician’s Live on GOQii Play. Special Brain and Memory games to help with cognitive functions are also available on the GOQii App to make it even more fun and engaging for the kids.

GOQii Smart Vital Junior is designed specially for kids with a colourful display and straps that are made with materials gentle to the skin and to well fit their wrists. Smart Vital Junior will be available for order from the GOQii App and is also available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. It is recommended that it be used for screening purposes only. All data collected by GOQii is subjected to HIPAA, GDPR and relevant data privacy guidelines.

GOQii Smart Vital Junior is priced in India at a MRP of INR 4999/- and Includes the features like body temperature monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, sleep tracking, 18 exercise modes, and more.

