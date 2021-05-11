GOQii Vital 4 Launched With SpO2 Monitor, AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications & More

Indian company GOQii has launched its latest fitness band, the GOQii Vital 4 that comes with features like all-day activity tracking, SpO2 monitor, and more. The smart fitness band is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life and has a 24×7 heart rate monitoring feature. There is an AMOLED display on the fitness band and it is IP68 water and dust certified. The GOQii Vital 4 is priced in India ar Rs 4,999 and has already gone on sale on Amazon and the GOQii online store. The GOQii Vital 4 has been launched in Black, Purple, and Red Silicon band colour options.

In terms of features, the GOQii Vital 4 has 17 exercise modes and comes with all-day activity tracking to keep a track of your steps, distance, calories burned, and active time. The wearable also tracks your vitals like blood temperature, integrated pulse oximeter (SpO2), real-time heart rate monitor, and blood pressure. The 17 exercise modes include walking, running, workout, cycling, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, dance, basketball, cricket, yoga, relaxation, situps, soccer, climbing, aerobics, and jumping rope. The wearable is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life, if the features like continuous heart rate and temperature monitoring are turned off.

The AMOLED display on the GOQii Vital 4 has a 120×120 pixels resolution. As mentioned above, the fitness tracker comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, and has other features like music finder, phone finder, and can show notifications for calls, text messages, and other such apps. The GOQii app also offers a variety of watch faces.

