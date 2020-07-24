Gorilla Glass Victus Will Be Much Harder To Scratch; Samsung Galaxy Note 20 May Adopt It First

Corning Inc. has announced the next iteration of its popular Gorilla Glass technology, which is pretty much the gold standard when it comes to toughened glasses for smartphones. It is called the Gorilla Glass Victus and is most definitely a big step forward from the Gorilla Glass 6 that it succeeds. Corning says the Gorilla Glass Victus can be used on smartphones, laptops, tablets and wearables. There is a strong chance that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, set to be unveiled early next month, could be the first phones to bring the Gorilla Glass Victus to consumers—Corning indicates as much that Samsung will be the first smartphone maker to adopt the Gorilla Glass Victus in “the near future”.

Corning says the Gorilla Glass Victus offers 2X more scratch resistance than the Gorilla Glass 6 and achieved drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces. Corning’s superiority in the game is perhaps best defined by the fact that the Gorilla Glass Victus offers as much as 4X more scratch resistance than competitive aluminosilicate glasses. Corning says their research in markets including India, China and the US indicates customers are willing to pay a premium for improved durability in the phones that they buy. The company also understood the feedback shared by more than 90,000 customers regarding their experience with Gorilla Glass scratch resistance.

Corning releases a new version of its Gorilla Glass toughened glass almost every two years. The Gorilla Glass Victus succeeds the Gorilla Glass 6. Apple has also regularly invested in Corning. The company invested $250 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund in Corning in September 2019, following up on the $200 million investment in 2017. Apple also uses Gorilla Glass for its iPhone line-up and it is to be expected that this year's iPhone 12 line-up (at least that is the tentative naming expectation) will also deploy the Gorilla Glass Victus.