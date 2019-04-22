English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gorillas Pose With Anti-Poaching Ranger For What is The Coolest Selfie Ever
Gorillas are critically endangered species, mostly because of the loss of habitat as well as illegal poaching in many regions.
A good selfie usually needs two ingredients. The right frame, and the cutest subjects. As it turns out, gorillas too are mastering the art of looking great in selfies. The proof is the selfie shared by an anti-poaching ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The selfie clicked by the Ranger Mathieu Shamavu at the Virunga National Park has been posted on Facebook page of the The Elite AntiPoaching Units and Combat Trackers and has seen 20,000 shares at the time of writing this. The selfie has been titled, quite aptly we might add, as ‘Another Day at The Office”.
The Virunga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but the recent military turmoil in the country has also given rise to unchecked and illegal poaching activities in the park. The Elite AntiPoaching Units and Combat Trackers is a group of 600 anti-poachers who have come together to protect the gorillas at the Virunga.
The rangers at the Virunga National Park have also posed for selfies with gorillas earlier as well, which in a way indicates the close bond between the humans and the gorillas—a bond perhaps based on trust. Gorillas are critically endangered species, mostly because of the loss of habitat as well as illegal poaching in many regions.
