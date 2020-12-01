Got A Microsoft Xbox Series X Or Series S Console? You May Want To Download This Update Now

Microsoft is downloading the new software update for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the Xbox One gaming consoles. The November 2020 Xbox Console Update adds a bunch of new features across the Xbox console line and is now rolling out. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will now get dynamic backgrounds as well as an Auto HDR indicator. This is the first dashboard update for the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. There are no specifics on whether the November 2020 Xbox Console Update brings along any performance or stability improvements.

The Dynamic Backgrounds for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles gives gamers the ability to customize the dashboard’s colours and add motion, including dynamic backgrounds. Microsoft now also has new Auto HDR tags for games that can utilize this feature. Auto HDR, when turned on, can improve the visual quality of the game, but that depends on whether the TV you have hooked up the Xbox to supports that. Users will be able to see the Auto HDR tag when they open the guide during a game. There also the new “Optimized for Series X|S” badge that will now be added to the game tiles in the My Games and Apps section. There are more than 39 fully optimized games for the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S including Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and The Falconeer while some titles including Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps have been updated for better performance on the new Xbox consoles.