Got An Apple Watch? This Is How You Can Use It To Prepare For Marathons

The Apple Watch has consistently proven itself as a reliable and accurate device for tracking workouts and helping athletes prepare for challenging events like marathons. It offers a wide range of features that cater to the fitness needs of users, from tracking basic metrics like steps taken and calories burned, to more advanced features like Activity trends and monitoring heart rate.

Apple Watch Series 8, along with watchOS 9, features new visualization tools and sophisticated running analytics right in the Workout app. Performance, too, is enhanced by effective training tools including Heart Rate Zones, Race Route, Pacer, and Custom Workout.

In addition to its fitness tracking features, the device also comes equipped with several health and safety features that provide users with added peace of mind. One such feature is the ECG, which can detect abnormal heart rhythms and alert users to potential issues. Another key feature is the fall detection, which can detect when a user has taken a hard fall and automatically send an alert to the user’s emergency contacts.

Now, athletes like Swati Mukund swear by the Apple Watch to prepare for grueling events like the Mumbai Marathon 2023. “My Tata Mumbai half marathon training with Apple Watch series 8 in tow has been a dream. I’ve been tracking my speed runs, my long distance runs, and the strength and weight training workouts on a weekly basis,” said Swati Mukund.

She claims that the split-wise analysis, coupled with the pace, heart rate zones, and cadence play an integral part in her fitness routine. She also added that “the thrill of closing the rings feels fulfilling.”

She notes that one of the most appealing features of the Apple Watch for many users is its ability to stay connected to their phone without having to physically carry it with them. This is especially useful for individuals who use music as an integral part of their workout routine.

The TATA Mumbai Marathon is slated to take place on Sunday, January 15, with more than 55,000 runners expected to participate in the long-awaited event, which is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

