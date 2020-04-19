TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Government Clarifies Shopping Websites Cannot Sell Non-Essentials Post April 20

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The announcement, or rather the clarification, comes after a number of questions were raised by the opposition and traders about the government's decision.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
Share this:

It seems that you won't be able to buy non-essential items from E-commerce platforms from April 20 after all. According to an announcement by the Central Government today, April 19, the prohibition on the supply of non-essential goods by E-Commerce companies shall be maintained during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The announcement, or rather the clarification, comes after a number of questions were raised by the opposition and traders about the government's decision. The first phase of lockdown was witnessed from March 24 - April 14, where the government had only allowed the delivery of essential goods, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, groceries and other food items through e-commerce platforms. The Home Affairs Ministry had issued fresh guidelines earlier this week right after the lockdown was extended till May 3, seemingly allowing e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items.

The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Home Affairs has also confirmed this information. “#IndiaFightsCorona Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during #Lockdown2 to fight #COVID19,” said the spokesperson on the social media platform.

It seems that the traders made a valid point about how E-commerce platforms are getting an unfair advantage by selling items like mobile phones and other electronic items, while physical shops are closed.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres