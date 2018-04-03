English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Launches Three Portals For Ease of Agri-exports
The Minister also said that that the government has drafted an Agricultural Export Policy that has been put in the public domain inviting suggestions and comments.
The portal dedicated to monitoring export alerts is designed to improve efficiency of the system of corrective action on non-compliance alerts in food exports given by importing regulators. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave)
In a digital initiative to promote ease of exports, particularly for Indian agricultural products, the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday launched three portals - for Safe Food Export Traceability, Single Laboratory for Accreditation and Approvals, and the third for Monitoring Export Alerts from importing regulators.
While the Safe Food Export portal offers comprehensive linkages to primary producers, suppliers, establishments, laboratories and export certification, the "One Lab One Assessment" portal simplifies procedures by eliminating multiple asessments by multiple authorities for testing, which is an essential for food exports
The portal dedicated to monitoring export alerts is designed to improve efficiency of the system of corrective action on non-compliance alerts in food exports given by importing regulators, officials said here.
Also read: WhatsApp Via Facebook Servers: Should You be Worried About WhatsApp Data Privacy?
Lauding the Export Inspection Council's digital initiative, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said at the launch that India's vast potential for food and agri-exports is "truly underestimated". To realise this potential requires putting in place certain processes like these digital ones for easing exports and quality control, he said.
"Food is a regulated item and so it is important to ensure that what consumers eat is what is promised to them. There is the need in India to process according to world taste..it is a quality issue," he said.
Noting that India has 7,600 km of coastline along 13 states, Prabhu said the country has enormous potential in marine and fish exports.
"We have 35 agro-climatic zones in the country and can produce everything the world eats," he added.
Also read: Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
He also said that substantial vegetable produce is lost due to lack of proper storage , while India has the unenviable tag of being the "second largest waster in the world" in this regard.
"Almost 30 per cent of our vegetable produce is wasted," he said.
The Minister also said that that the government has drafted an Agricultural Export Policy that has been put in the public domain inviting suggestions and comments.
WATCH VIDEO: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
While the Safe Food Export portal offers comprehensive linkages to primary producers, suppliers, establishments, laboratories and export certification, the "One Lab One Assessment" portal simplifies procedures by eliminating multiple asessments by multiple authorities for testing, which is an essential for food exports
The portal dedicated to monitoring export alerts is designed to improve efficiency of the system of corrective action on non-compliance alerts in food exports given by importing regulators, officials said here.
Also read: WhatsApp Via Facebook Servers: Should You be Worried About WhatsApp Data Privacy?
Lauding the Export Inspection Council's digital initiative, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said at the launch that India's vast potential for food and agri-exports is "truly underestimated". To realise this potential requires putting in place certain processes like these digital ones for easing exports and quality control, he said.
"Food is a regulated item and so it is important to ensure that what consumers eat is what is promised to them. There is the need in India to process according to world taste..it is a quality issue," he said.
Noting that India has 7,600 km of coastline along 13 states, Prabhu said the country has enormous potential in marine and fish exports.
"We have 35 agro-climatic zones in the country and can produce everything the world eats," he added.
Also read: Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
He also said that substantial vegetable produce is lost due to lack of proper storage , while India has the unenviable tag of being the "second largest waster in the world" in this regard.
"Almost 30 per cent of our vegetable produce is wasted," he said.
The Minister also said that that the government has drafted an Agricultural Export Policy that has been put in the public domain inviting suggestions and comments.
WATCH VIDEO: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
- Pakistan's Shadab Khan Fined for Violation in West Indies T20I
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches