Government’s Sansad TV YouTube Channel ‘Hacked’; YouTube Working On Fixing It

The official YouTube account of Sansad TV– the government TV channel that live streams Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings– was founded to be “terminated” by YouTube Tuesday morning for “for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines”. However, Sansad Television in an official statement has revealed the actual reason as to why the YouTube account got removed.

In its official statement, Sansad TV said, “YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday, 1 AM) including live streaming on this Channel.”

It claimed that the name of the Sansad TV YouTube channel got changed to “Ethereum" by the attacker. “Sansad TV’s Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours,” it added.

The YouTube channel of Sansad TV was compromised by some scamsters on Feb 15, 2022. Youtube is addressing the security threat and the issue will be resolved asap. pic.twitter.com/k1DI7HmZTh— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) February 15, 2022

At the present, the Sandad TV YouTube channel still shows that the “account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, is said to have also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV.

Sansad TV further said that YouTube has started “fixing the security threats permanently” and the channel shall be “restored ASAP”.

