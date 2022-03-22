Govo Gocrush 900 Review: Affordable Speaker That Ticks Most Boxes

The budget wireless speaker market is flooded with dozens of brands, and Govo is another brand that wants a piece of the segment. The company launched the Gocrush 900 Bluetooth speaker priced at Rs 2,999 and promises a mix of durability and reliable sound output.

Design: Talking about the design, Govo seems to have picked up cues from other brands to give us a speaker that looks quite solid. The mesh design, with the control buttons at the top, is a familiar touch for wireless speakers in most price ranges. Govo has used ABS materials to build the speaker, which makes it strong but light at the same time, weighing 482 grams.

Audio quality: The company says it has a spatial design with Super bass output, but from our time with the Gocrush 900, we felt the speaker is quite one-dimensional and even though the bass is decent, there is a shrill in the audio that advocates for its budget nature.

Other features: The overall audio quality will keep you happy, and other features like a USB Type C port, microSD card slot and aux-in port is a definite bonus to ensure you get more out of the speaker. Talking about durability, Govo has offered an IPX7 rating which allows you to use the speaker outdoors, and even become a reliable choice for outdoor treks.

Additionally, Gocrush 900 lets you access Siri and Google Assistant and the built-in microphone means you can take calls hands-free. Gocrush 900 supports Bluetooth 5.0 technology and during our tests, the pairing was seamless and lag-free.

Battery life: Govo claims the speaker can last for 25 hours, which was always going to be an ambitious figure to quote. So, we were eager to see how close the speaker comes to meeting the claimed number. On average, Gocrush 900 lasted us for over 9 hours, which is also not bad, but like we said, definitely nowhere close to the company’s high-ranked claims.

Verdict: In the world of BoAt, JBL and Sony’s, Govo makes for an appealing choice with Gocrush 900 Bluetooth speaker. It covers up most bases adequately, and the overall performance, especially for the price leaves us with very little to fault.

The design and other features, and availability of USB Type C for charging is a welcome addition.

