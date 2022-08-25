Govt Announces Mobile Games Based On India's Freedom Struggle To Help Educate People: All Details

The Government of India has launched a new series of mobile games to highlight the story of India’s freedom strugglee. The ‘Azadi Quest’ games were announced by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur in Delhi on Wednesday.

The games have been developed in partnership with Zynga India, as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, marking 75 years of independence. The first two games in the series will highlight key milestones and heroes of the freedom struggle, interwoven with a fun game. Thakur, while announcing the games, said that the effort is to tap into the huge market of online gamers and educate them. Various arms of the government have collected information about unsung freedom fighters from the corners of the country. Azadi Quest is an effort to make this learning of this knowledge engaging and interactive,” Thakur was quoted as saying.

The Azadi Quest games are available for download for both Android and iOS users, and are available in Hindi and English. The games will be made available worldwide starting September 2022. The Union Minister also said that India has risen to be among the top five countries in the gaming sector. The sector grw by about 28 percent in 2021, and the number of gamers is expected to reach 45 crores by 2023.

A statement from the I&B Ministry had said that the initiative comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to stakeholders to develop games and toys that showcase the stories and milestone’s of India’s freedom struggle. Kishore Kichli, Zynga India country head, said that the games are designed to engage players of all ages while harnessing the power of interactive entertainment as a teaching experience about this important era.

