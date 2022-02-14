The government has decided to ban 54 additional apps of Chinese origin highlighting that these apps pose a “threat to India’s security” as the border tension continue. The government is yet to release the full list of 54 apps officially, however, news agency ANI has confirmed the names of 11 Chinese apps out of 54.

The new list of banned apps is said to mostly include clones of apps that were already banned in India since 2020. With the addition of 50 more banned apps, the list of total apps that are banned by the Indian government app may reach around 324 till now.

There are no major games or productivity apps in the new ban list and the apps are mostly unheard of. Now, coming to the big question: has the Indian government banned the popular Garena Free Fire game too? Well, there is no official information yet but the focus of the government is mostly on apps of Chinese origin. Garena Free Fire is developed by Singapore-based Sea Limited.

Also read: Govt Bans 50 More ‘Chinese’ Smartphone Apps, Garena Free Fire May Be Banned Too In India: Report

What could be the reason behind the disappearance of Garena Free Fire?

The popular Garena Free Fire game has disappeared from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store and it seems that it’s a mere coincidence that the government sources talked about banning 54 Chinese apps during the same time.

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

The possible reason for the disappearance of Garena Free Fire could be that PUBG Mobile’s developer Krafton has initiated a huge lawsuit against Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max. Krafton has also roped in Google and Apple in the lawsuit for distributing these games on their respective app stores.

Here’s the list of apps that are confirmed to be banned by the government

*Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

*Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera

*Equalizer & Bass Booster

*CamCard for SalesForce Ent

*Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

*Viva Video Editor

*Tencent Xriver

*Onmyoji Chess

*Onmyoji Arena

*AppLock

*Dual Space Lite

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.