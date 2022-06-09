Govt Issues 'High Risk' Warning For Chrome OS, Mozilla Firefox Users: Here's How To Keep Yourself Safe

The government of India has issued a “high risk” warning for some Google and Mozilla products in India. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged several vulnerabilities that are providing hackers access to all of user’s data and is allowing them to execute code on the victim’s system by bypassing all security mechanisms.

The vulnerabilities have been marked “high risk” by the CERT-In. The agency has said that they are present in Chrome OS versions prior to 96.0.4664.209. The vulnerabilities have been named CVE-2021-43527, CVE-2022-1489, CVE-2022-1633, CVE-202-1636, CVE-2022-1859, CVE-2022-1867, and CVE-2022-23308 by Google. The Mountain View, California-based giant has acknowledged the bugs and said that it has fixed the mentioned bugs. Google has also urged Chromebook users to update their systems to the latest version of Chrome OS to stay protected from these vulnerabilities.

Further, CERT-In has also said that Mozilla Firefox browser in iOS comes with “high risk” vulnerabilities. The bugs flagged in Firefox iOS app are there in the version prior to Firefox 101. The bug allows a remote attacker to disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, and execute codes remotely. Mozilla has also released updates to the affected products. Users are advised to download Mozilla Firefox iOS version 101 to keep themselves safe.

According to the CERT-In, these vulnerabilities lead attackers to deliver denials of service attack on targeted systems. A denial-of-service (DoS) attack is when users are unable to access resources or apps on their systems. The government agency also said that these vulnerabilities can be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

