Govt of India Launches 'M-Kavach', A Security Solution For Android Devices

The Government of India has launched a new desktop and mobile security solution named Cyber Swachhta Kendra", through its Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in).

The launch aims at a creating a secure cyber space for the citizens of the country.

Along with this, Government also launched M-Kavach, a smartphone security solution for Android devices.

M-Kavach comes as an effort to deal with unauthorised access to a smartphone’s resources like Wi-Fi, Camera, Bluetooth etc.

The app comes with features which restrict access to critical applications like Mobile wallets, Social media apps and more.

It also allows users to block unwanted calls and SMS.

The app protects a smartphone from Malware attacks and also restricts access to hardware features like Camera, Mobile Data, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Users can erase their contact list and call logs through SMS and similarly perform a complete factory reset of their smartphone if in case the device is lost.

M-Kavach also helps users to back-up and restore their smartphone’s data

Currently, the app is supported on Android 4.4, 5.0 & 6.0

Other services launched by the Government include Browser JSGuard, USB Pratirodh, AppSamvid.

The Browser JSGuard comes as a browser extension to defend against malicious attacks.

Whereas, USB Pratirodh restricts the threat posed by removable storage devices like external HDDs and Pendrives. The security solution for desktops controls the usage of these devices when in use.

Lastly, AppSamvid is a solution for Windows desktop users and enables whitelisting for executable files. Only the files which are pre-approved by the user will be executed on the system.

