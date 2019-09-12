Govt of India Launches 'M-Kavach', A Security Solution For Android Devices
The app comes with features which restrict access to critical applications like Mobile wallets, Social media apps and more.
Image for representation only(Photo: Getty Images)
The Government of India has launched a new desktop and mobile security solution named Cyber Swachhta Kendra", through its Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in).
The launch aims at a creating a secure cyber space for the citizens of the country.
Along with this, Government also launched M-Kavach, a smartphone security solution for Android devices.
M-Kavach comes as an effort to deal with unauthorised access to a smartphone’s resources like Wi-Fi, Camera, Bluetooth etc.
The app comes with features which restrict access to critical applications like Mobile wallets, Social media apps and more.
It also allows users to block unwanted calls and SMS.
Also read: Twitter 'Ghost' Deletes Offensive Tweets For Content Monitoring
The app protects a smartphone from Malware attacks and also restricts access to hardware features like Camera, Mobile Data, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Users can erase their contact list and call logs through SMS and similarly perform a complete factory reset of their smartphone if in case the device is lost.
M-Kavach also helps users to back-up and restore their smartphone’s data
Currently, the app is supported on Android 4.4, 5.0 & 6.0
Other services launched by the Government include Browser JSGuard, USB Pratirodh, AppSamvid.
The Browser JSGuard comes as a browser extension to defend against malicious attacks.
Whereas, USB Pratirodh restricts the threat posed by removable storage devices like external HDDs and Pendrives. The security solution for desktops controls the usage of these devices when in use.
Lastly, AppSamvid is a solution for Windows desktop users and enables whitelisting for executable files. Only the files which are pre-approved by the user will be executed on the system.
Also read: Microsoft Announces Skype Lite App, Aadhaar Intergration: What's New?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Swift Becomes Highest-paid Celebrity in World, Kylie Jenner Second on List
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress